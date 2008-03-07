Search terms

Aluminium Collection

Food processor

HR7775/00
1 awards
    -{discount-value}

    This Philips food processor HR7775/00 has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 10 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions. Additionally this Food Processor offers you a professional juicing accessory. See all benefits

      Effortless excellence

      Food processor with the fastest juicing accessory

      • 1000 W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl

      Patented micromesh filter gets out more juice

      The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop to give you more juice.

      Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

      With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

      1000 W motor

      With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

      Compact 3-in-1 setup saves countertop space

      Compact 3-in-1 setup fits juice extractor, blender or bowl so uses up a mimumum of space on your countertop.

      Stylish design to fit your kitchen

      Stylish and compact design looks great in every kitchen and takes up little space on your kitchen counter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Blender jar capacity
        1.5 L
        Cord length
        120 cm
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Bowl capacity dry
        3.4 L
        Speeds
        Variospeed
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl volume capacity liquid
        2.0 L
        Bowl working capacity dough
        1700 g
        Bowl working capacity flour
        1000 g
        Juice extractor capacity
        1.5 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
        Kneading tool
        For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        • chopping
        • Beating
        • creaming
        • crumbling
        • cutting
        • folding in
        • mashing
        Citrus press
        For pressing of citrus fruits
        Granulating disk
        For grating of potatoes or cheese
        Number of inserts/discs
        4
        Juice extractor
        For juicing of apples, carrots etc
        Reversible shredding disk
        For medium/fine shredding
        Adjustable slicing disk
        For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables
        Break resistant blender
        • blending
        • crushing
        • foaming
        • grinding
        • pureeing
        • homogenizing
        • liquidizing
        • milling
        • shaking
        • stirring
        Julienne/french fry disk
        For julienne strips or french fries

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Aluminium and charcoal gey
        Housing
        ABS + brushed aluminium
        Speed knob
        Brushed aluminium
        Bowl including lid and blender
        SAN
        Disks, chopping blade
        Stainless steel
        Function buttons
        ice, pulse
        Juice extractor
        Stainless steel, ABS, SAN, POM
        Kneading tool, citrus press
        PP
        Pusher, inner pusher
        ABS, SAN
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

