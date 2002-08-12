Search terms

1

Sensiflex

Sonicare Brush heads

HX2012
1 award
  • Replacement brushes with double cleaning action Replacement brushes with double cleaning action Replacement brushes with double cleaning action
    -{discount-value}

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    HX2012
    1 award

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30 See all benefits

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30 See all benefits

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30 See all benefits

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

    Replacement brush heads (pack of 2) for the Philips Sonicare Sensiflex electric toothbrush HX2012/30 See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all SensiFlex

      Replacement brushes with double cleaning action

      Sonicare brush heads

      • 2-pack
      Gum Protection system

      Gum Protection system

      Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning performance

        Brush heads
        2

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.