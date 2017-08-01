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  • Removes 3x more plaque* Removes 3x more plaque* Removes 3x more plaque*

    Philips Sonicare CleanCare Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3293/42

    Removes 3x more plaque*

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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    Philips Sonicare CleanCare Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all CleanCare

    Removes 3x more plaque*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Removes up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for a superior clean

    Helps improve gum health

    Helps improve gum health

    Effectively helps improve gum health via a gentle cleaning action

    Helps whiten teeth

    Helps whiten teeth

    For a bright shiny smile

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    Timers to help encourage thorough brushing

    The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    EasyStart program helps you adjust from a manual toothbrush

    The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush

    Click-on brush head system

    Click-on brush head system

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

    Battery life

    Battery life

    Lasts up to 10 days between charges.

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean

    Technical Specifications

    • OHC-CHA_0000020

      Color
      Pink

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 10 days
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Brushing time
      Up to 10 days

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 ProResults plaque control
      Charger
      1
      Handles
      1 CleanCare

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes up to 3x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 31000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps maintain white teeth
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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