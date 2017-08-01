HX3293/42
Removes 3x more plaque*
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.See all benefits
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Removes up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush for a superior clean
Effectively helps improve gum health via a gentle cleaning action
For a bright shiny smile
The Quadpacer interval timer indicates when it’s time to move to another quadrant of the mouth, while the SmarTimer helps you reach the dentist recommended brushing time of two minutes.
The EasyStart feature adjusts the power level of the toothbrush over the first 14 uses to help you get used to the Sonicare experience, streamlining the transition from a manual toothbrush
This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.
Lasts up to 10 days between charges.
Our sonic technology creates a unique dynamic cleaning action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for a thorough-yet-gentle clean
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