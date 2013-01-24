Home
  Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head
    Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitizer

    HX7990
    1 Awards

    Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

    Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitizer that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitizes your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      UV clean technology helps kill germs on your brush head

      Specially engineered Philips UV sanitizing technology helps kill germs on brush heads.

      All around clean reflection for optimal results

      The reflector distributes sanitizing light around entire top of brush head for optimal results.

      Simple push of the button safeguards against germs

      Simple push of the button safeguards against germs.

      Auto shut-off turns off after 10-minute cycle is complete

      Turns off after 10-minute UV clean cycle is complete.

      Hygienic storage for your brush head

      Hygienic storage for your brush head.

      Fits Sonicare e-series and ProResults brush heads

      Fits Sonicare e-series and ProResults brush heads.

      Fits Oral-B FlexiSoft and FlossAction brush heads

      Fits Oral-B FlexiSoft and FlossAction brush heads.

      Technical Specifications

      • OHC-CHA_0000020

        Color
        Dental White with silver base

      • Items included

        UV sanitizer
        Yes
        Brush head clips
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Bulb type
        UV-C 254 nm
        Power consumption
        5.4 @ 100V / 6.0 @ 240V W

