Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Fill & Charge station

HX8460/01
    Now AirFloss is even easier to use. The Fill and Charge station automatically fills your handle and it keeps it charged so it's always ready to go. No more waiting needed: instantly ready for an uninterrupted oral health routine. See all benefits

      Always ready to go

      Works with all AirFloss handles

      • Auto fill and charge
      • Fills in less than 10 seconds
      • Up to 2 weeks of mouth wash
      • %25 smaller than Waterpik*
      Automatically fills in less than 10 seconds

      Automatically fills in less than 10 seconds

      When you dock your handle, the Fill and Charge station quickly fills the handle with mouth wash. No more juggling bottles and worrying about spills.

      Keeps your handle charged

      Keeps your handle charged

      The Fill and Charge station keeps your docked handle charged and also works with many Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles as well.

      Charging on-the-go

      Charging on-the-go

      Your AirFloss Pro/Ultra handle battery lasts up to 2 weeks between charges. For extended travel, simply remove the travel charger from the base of the Fill and Charge station. The charger can also be used for many Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles.

      Holds up to 2 weeks of mouth wash

      No more need to deal with daily handle spilling from a bottle or worry about spills. The Fill and Charge station holds several weeks of mouth wash to simplify your daily routine.

      25% smaller than WaterPik*

      The Fill and Charge station is designed to be attractive, compact and minimalistic to fit your bathroom counter and décor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White with grey accents

      • Compatibility

        Electric toothbrush handles
        • EasyClean
        • 3 Series
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+

      • Items included

        Charger
        1 multi-voltage charger
        Fill & Charge station
        1
        Extra AirFloss door
        1
        Extra AirFloss Ultra door
        1

            Awards

            • WP 100; WP 660

