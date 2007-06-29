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    Philips Avent Soft spouts

    SCF146/02

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    Soft spout

    The Philips Avent Soft Spouts are designed for delicate gums and are the ideal first step from breast or feeding bottle to a drinking cup. With easy-sip and easy to clean non-spill valve.

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    Philips Avent Soft spouts

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    Soft spout

    Non-spill, easy-sip spout

    • 6m+
    • White
    • 2-pack
    Soft spout

    Soft spout

    Designed for delicate gums

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Patented non-spill valve

    Easy to sip, easy to clean

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months +

    • What is included

      Soft spout
      2 pcs
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