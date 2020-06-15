Search terms

Philips Avent

Double breast pump kit

SCF338
Avent
Avent
  • For sale via our rental partners For sale via our rental partners For sale via our rental partners
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Double breast pump kit

    SCF338

    For sale via our rental partners

    Available for sale via our partners, please see local details for further clarifications. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Double breast pump kit

    For sale via our rental partners

    Available for sale via our partners, please see local details for further clarifications. See all benefits

    For sale via our rental partners

    Available for sale via our partners, please see local details for further clarifications. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Double breast pump kit

    For sale via our rental partners

    Available for sale via our partners, please see local details for further clarifications. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      For sale via our rental partners

      • For sale via rental partners
      • Use with motor unit (NI)
      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design.

      Pause/Play function

      Pause/Play function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        Easy cleaning & assembly

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • What is included

        4oz Bottle with 0m+ nipple
        2 pcs
        Expression kit
        2 pcs
        Sealing disc
        2 pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.