Philips Avent VIA

Avent Feeding System

SCF610/05
Avent
    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      Cup for milk storage

      • Breast milk
      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

      Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup

      For use in fridge/freezer

      The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

      Store and feed in one easy step

      Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup, simply attached adaptor and nipple for feed

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Compact design

        Compact
        • Ideal for travel
        • Stackable

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft Slow Flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Milk storage cup lid
        5 pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        1 pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        5 pcs

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

