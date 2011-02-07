Search terms

1

ISIS

Tubing for breast pump

SCF934
1 award
  • Connects different parts of your breast pump Connects different parts of your breast pump Connects different parts of your breast pump
    -{discount-value}

    ISIS Tubing for breast pump

    SCF934
    1 award

    Connects different parts of your breast pump

    This plastic tubing links the breast pump body to the motor. It is appropriate for all Philips Avent twin electric breast pumps. See all benefits

    ISIS Tubing for breast pump

    Connects different parts of your breast pump

    This plastic tubing links the breast pump body to the motor. It is appropriate for all Philips Avent twin electric breast pumps. See all benefits

    Connects different parts of your breast pump

    This plastic tubing links the breast pump body to the motor. It is appropriate for all Philips Avent twin electric breast pumps. See all benefits

    ISIS Tubing for breast pump

    Connects different parts of your breast pump

    This plastic tubing links the breast pump body to the motor. It is appropriate for all Philips Avent twin electric breast pumps. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Connects different parts of your breast pump

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • double electric breast pump

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF314/02
        • SCF304/02
        • SCF294/02

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.