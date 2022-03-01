SM6682
Your personal brew, tailored to you
Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu. Enjoy built-in Wi-Fi functions and enrich your coffee experience with software updates.See all benefits
Explore a world of coffee to create at just the touch of a button, with 18 delicious varieties to choose from. From more familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino, to specialty coffees like Italian Espresso Macchiato.
Effortlessly personalize your perfect cup with CoffeeMaestro. Simply select your desired taste profile from 3 pre-sets - Delicato, Intenso, Forte. The machine automatically adjusts the brewing settings like strength, coffee volume and pre-wetting time, to serve you just the right taste.
Advanced 5" high-resolution color display features an intuitive touchscreen user interface, to master your coffee varieties with precise interaction.
The machine includes built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to ensure no part of the process is overlooked, with enhanced user features seamlessly controlled from the machine's display and to see availability of consumables at local retailers. Regular updates are based on software enhancements and machine learnings, always striving to improve and enrich your experience and help you get the very best out of your machine.
Create your own favorite recipe with CoffeeEqualizer Touch. Personalize your coffee to your precise taste preferences by customizing the strength, coffee and milk volume, temperature, amount of milk foam, and even the order of the coffee and milk. If desired, you can use the ExtraShot function to boost the coffee intensity.
Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of your favorite coffee recipe with just one touch, including Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato.
Our innovative automatic cleaning system, HygieSteam, removes 99.9% of microorganisms on milk carafe parts**.
The best flavors and aromas are extracted from your beans with our most durable grinder. Made with 100% ceramic to be exceptionally hard and precise, and last for at least 20,000 cups of delicious, freshly ground coffee. Easily adjust the grinder to your taste with 12-step levels.
The external milk carafe with LattePerfetto technology creates a dense milk foam with a fine, silky texture, perfect for your favorite milk-based coffees.
Everyone’s custom coffee favorites can be saved in up to 6 user profiles for instant selection on the high-resolution touch display. Easily personalize each profile down to the finest detail.
Keep an overview of the maintenance of your machine and receive status information e.g. on your water level or when you are running low on AquaClean.
AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee with purified water and prevent scale build-up within the machine. Make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.
