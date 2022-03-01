Search terms

    Saeco GranAroma Deluxe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    SM6682

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Intuitively personalize aromatic coffees like Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with preset taste profiles via the CoffeeMaestro menu. Enjoy built-in Wi-Fi functions and enrich your coffee experience with software updates.

    Saeco GranAroma Deluxe Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

    Your personal brew, tailored to you

    Easily personalize your coffee with taste presets

    • 18 coffee varieties
    • 6 User profiles
    • Panthera Grey
    • 5" Color touch TFT display
    Create 18 coffee varieties at the touch of a button

    Explore a world of coffee to create at just the touch of a button, with 18 delicious varieties to choose from. From more familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino, to specialty coffees like Italian Espresso Macchiato.

    3 taste presets tailored to your needs with CoffeeMaestro

    Effortlessly personalize your perfect cup with CoffeeMaestro. Simply select your desired taste profile from 3 pre-sets - Delicato, Intenso, Forte. The machine automatically adjusts the brewing settings like strength, coffee volume and pre-wetting time, to serve you just the right taste.

    Advanced 5"color touchscreen display

    Advanced 5" high-resolution color display features an intuitive touchscreen user interface, to master your coffee varieties with precise interaction.

    Connect your machine with built-in Wi-Fi

    The machine includes built-in Wi-Fi connectivity to ensure no part of the process is overlooked, with enhanced user features seamlessly controlled from the machine's display and to see availability of consumables at local retailers. Regular updates are based on software enhancements and machine learnings, always striving to improve and enrich your experience and help you get the very best out of your machine.

    Customize till 6 coffee settings with CoffeeEqualizer Touch

    Create your own favorite recipe with CoffeeEqualizer Touch. Personalize your coffee to your precise taste preferences by customizing the strength, coffee and milk volume, temperature, amount of milk foam, and even the order of the coffee and milk. If desired, you can use the ExtraShot function to boost the coffee intensity.

    Enjoy double servings of your favorite recipe with just one

    Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of your favorite coffee recipe with just one touch, including Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato.

    "Remove up to 99.9% of microorganisms on milk carafe parts**

    Our innovative automatic cleaning system, HygieSteam, removes 99.9% of microorganisms on milk carafe parts**.

    At least 20,000 cups with our most durable ceramic grinder

    The best flavors and aromas are extracted from your beans with our most durable grinder. Made with 100% ceramic to be exceptionally hard and precise, and last for at least 20,000 cups of delicious, freshly ground coffee. Easily adjust the grinder to your taste with 12-step levels.

    Creates a dense milk foam with a fine texture

    The external milk carafe with LattePerfetto technology creates a dense milk foam with a fine, silky texture, perfect for your favorite milk-based coffees.

    Personalize up to 6 profiles and save your favorites

    Everyone’s custom coffee favorites can be saved in up to 6 user profiles for instant selection on the high-resolution touch display. Easily personalize each profile down to the finest detail.

    Intuitive maintenance for consistent coffee quality

    Keep an overview of the maintenance of your machine and receive status information e.g. on your water level or when you are running low on AquaClean.

    Extends machine lifetime and improves coffee taste

    AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee with purified water and prevent scale build-up within the machine. Make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

    Optimally-balanced temperature and aroma via Aroma Extract

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction. It does this by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Italy
      Made in
      Romania

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      8.5-9 kg
      Dimensions (WxDxH)
      262 x 448 x 383 mm mm

    • Technical specifications

      Milk carafe capacity
      0.6 L
      Voltage
      230 V
      Color(s)
      Panthera Grey Painted Front
      Waste container capacity
      12 servings
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Water tank capacity
      1.8 L
      Type of boiler
      Stainless steel boiler
      Type of carafe
      Milk Container Plastic Lid
      Coffee bean capacity
      300 g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Max. cup height
      150 mm
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Drip tray capacity
      500 ml
      Pump pressure
      15 bar
      Cord length
      1200 mm

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      External milk carafe
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray & grid
      • Milk container & lid
      • HygieSteam container & holder
      • Coffee Grounds Container
      • Measuring scoop
      Customizing per drink
      • Aroma Strength
      • Coffee & Milk volume
      • Drink Temperature
      • Foam Amount
      • Order milk/coffee
      • Extra Shot

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness strip test
      • Grease tube
      • Milk container
      • Milk Tube
      • AquaClean filter

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre-brew Aroma control
      Yes
      User Interface
      Colored touch display TFT
      User Profiles
      6
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Coffee
      • Americano
      • Cappuccino
      • Latte Macchiato
      • Caffe Latte
      • Caffé crema
      • Ristretto
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Espresso Macchiato
      • Italian Cappuccino
      • Café au Lait
      • Flat White
      • Travel Mug
      • Milk froth
      • Warm Milk
      • Café Cortado
      • Melange
      • Hot water
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      Yes

    • Other features

      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Aroma Seal
      yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes
      LED in spout
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1500W

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic / Painted Front

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      B-class
      Power consumption brewing
      1500 W
      Power consumption stand-by
      <0.5 W
      Recyclable packaging material
      <gt/> 95%
    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Awards

    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
    • * on milk carafe parts 99.9999% of microorganisms based on lab tests and removal of E. Coli and S. Aureus.

