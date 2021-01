Service Providers

We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support and market our Services.

We may share your personal data with the following service providers:

IT and Cloud Providers

These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.



Philips requires its service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.

Other third parties

Philips may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. Please read their privacy notices carefully as they inform about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect, how they use, process and protect them.

If Philips shares personal data with a third party that uses your personal data for their own purposes, Philips will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent in accordance with applicable laws before we share your personal data.

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.



Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the Services you consent to the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

If you are located in the EEA, your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognised by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm. For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, such as the United States, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or by contacting privacy@philips.com.

How long do we keep your data?

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

