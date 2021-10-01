Search terms

  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    800 Series Air Purifier

    AC0820/21

    1 awards

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.

    See all benefits

    800 Series Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

    • Purifies rooms up to 49 m²
    • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA filter
    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring

    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 49 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 2x speed levels: Sleep, Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      2.4 kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      250*250*367
      Color(s)
      White, Black

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      190 m³/h
      Room size (NRCC)
      Up to 49 m²
      Filtration
      HEPA, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.5% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      35 dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      61 dB
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.6 m
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Auto-ambient light
      No

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      20 W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <=0.5 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V

    • Maintenance

      Replacement filter HEPA
      HEPA filter FY0194 - 12 months
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).
    • Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m2 in floor area and 2.4m2 in height).
    • *Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.