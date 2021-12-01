With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 300 m³/h.
Fast purification suitable for spaces of up to 78 m²
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers spaces up to 78 m² and distributes ultra clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts clean air delivery to 300 m³/hr CADR, purifying 20 m² in only 10 min. (1)
Filters 99.97% particles as small as 0.003 microns
A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but It uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than a HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).
Professional grade sensor for intelligent purification
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Tested and certified for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).
Ultra-quiet and no light disturbance
In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.
Smart filter replacement indicator
The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when the filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.
Easy maintenance
The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.
Track and control with the app
Monitor detailed insights and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Gain personalized advice and get alerted when air quality is not right.
Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels
Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Designed for the planet
The product partially uses recycled plastic, meaning you contribute to saving virgin plastic. In one year, together we can save the equivalent of 250 million pcs (8) of plastic straws.
(1)From the air that passed through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing the room size of 48m³ by CADR 300m³/h (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2,4 m in height).
(2)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1), in Turbo mode after 10-20 mins. An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of the plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
(3)From the air that passes through the filter. Tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with birch pollen dust on filter media according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(5)NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter (Test conducted by Philips Mar 2016).
(6)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1. Supporting literature for the size of Coronaviruses have a size of approx. 0.08 - 0.22 micron :MacLachlan, Dubovi, Fenner's Veterinary Virology (5th Ed.), Academic Press, 2017, Ch. 24 Pages 435-461
(7)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCoV-229E) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(8)Based on estimated annual sales of Air Purifier Series 1000 (105,000 kg)
(9)Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
(10)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
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