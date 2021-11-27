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  • Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    Air Purifier 2000i Series

    AC2936/63

    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h.

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    Air Purifier 2000i Series

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    Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (3,4,7)

    • Purifies rooms up to 45 m²
    • 380 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • Connected with CleanHome+ app
    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 45 m²

    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 45 m²

    360° airflow intake effectively covers rooms up to 45 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 380 m³/hr (2) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 6 min. (1)

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Auto-ambient lighting

    Auto-ambient lighting

    The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants (7). Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 46 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    Monitoring and control with the app

    Monitoring and control with the app

    Keep an eye on air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Receive an alert when the air quality is not good.

    Automatic mode and 3 manual speed levels

    Automatic mode and 3 manual speed levels

    Operate your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 3 speed levels: Sleep Mode, Speed ​​1 and Turbo to keep full control of airflow and noise level.

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates the filter life based on the level of pollution and the length of use. It alerts you when the filter needs to be replaced for easy maintenance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      5.8 kg kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      274*274*585
      Color(s)
      White, Grey

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      380 m³/h m³/h
      Room size (G/BT)
      45 m²
      Filtration
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      15 dB dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      54 dB dB
      Cord length
      1.8 m m
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      46 W W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2 W W
      Voltage
      230 V V

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      36 months
      Replacement filter
      FY2180/10
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Logistic data

      12NC code
      883493613770
      EAN F-box
      8710103939818

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Clean Home+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      Alexa, Google Home (7)
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    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 380 m³/h by the room size of 48 m³(assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products.*If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
    • *If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
    • (3) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1). * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid- 19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
    • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid- 19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
    • (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (7)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2015
    • (8)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
    • (9)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level

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