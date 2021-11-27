AC2936/63
Purifies the air in less than 8 min (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 380 m³/h.See all benefits
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360° airflow intake effectively covers rooms up to 45 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 380 m³/hr (2) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 6 min. (1)
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
The display light automatically adjusts according to the environment in your room, giving you all the benefits without any of the disturbance.
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants (7). Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 46 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Keep an eye on air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Receive an alert when the air quality is not good.
Operate your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 3 speed levels: Sleep Mode, Speed 1 and Turbo to keep full control of airflow and noise level.
The air purifier accurately calculates the filter life based on the level of pollution and the length of use. It alerts you when the filter needs to be replaced for easy maintenance.
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