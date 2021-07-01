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  • Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1) Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

    Air Purifier 3000i Series

    AC3055/60

    Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 520 m³/h.

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    Air Purifier 3000i Series

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    Purifies the air in less than 6 min (1)

    99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (3,4,7)

    • Purifies rooms up to 62 m²
    • 520 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
    • Connected with CleanHome+ app
    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 62 m²

    High performance suitable for rooms of up to 62 m²

    360° airflow intake effectively covers rooms up to 62 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 520 m³/hr (2) CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in only 6 min. (1)

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 60 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet op

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet op

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Certified by Quiet Mark

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement for easy maintenance.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens, gases and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

    3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants (7). Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Detects and removes allergenic dust at night (10)

    Detects and removes allergenic dust at night (10)

    Next to regular Sleep mode, the product is equipped with a special Allergy Sleep mode to protect you at night. This mode effectively detects allergenic dust in the air and switches the device to a more powerful speed, delivering up to 40% more clean air during the night (11) - while keeping the sound level low.

    Track and control with the app

    Track and control with the app

    Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

    Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 4x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Sleep, Speed 1, 2 and Turbo - to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      7.2 kg kg
      Dimensions (L*W*H)
      295*295*657
      Color(s)
      White, White speckle

    • Performance

      CADR (Particle, GB/T)
      520 m³/h m³/h
      Room size (G/BT)
      Up to 62 m²
      Filtration
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Air quality sensor(s)
      PM2.5 particle, Gas
      Allergens filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & aerosol filtration
      99.9%
      Particle filtration ***
      99.97% (0.003 um)

    • Usability

      Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
      15 dB (9) dB
      Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
      56 dB (9) dB
      Cord length
      1.8 m m
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Manual speed settings
      4 (Auto, Speed 1, Speed 2, Turbo)
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring, numerical
      Auto-ambient light
      Yes

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      58 W W
      Stand-by power consumption
      <2 W W
      Voltage
      230 V V

    • Maintenance

      Recommended filter change
      3 years (6)
      Replacement filter
      FY3430/30
      Service
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Connectivity

      App, connects via Wi-Fi
      Clean Home+
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android devices
      Voice control
      Alexa, Google Home (7)
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    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 520 m³/h by the room size of 48 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2) CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products. If you buy a product where this info is not updated on the box yet, rest assured that the product performs at the higher specification mentioned online.
    • (3) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1). * An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
    • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (5) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (6) The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (7) Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2015
    • (8) Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location
    • (9) The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
    • (10) As tested in a real-life setup, with dust resuspended by a person stepping into bed.
    • (11) Based on CADR measurements according to GB/T-18801/2015 with device operating in Sleep mode and Allergy Sleep mode.

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