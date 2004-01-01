AC4124
Healthy air always
The hi-grade HEPA filter effectively filters out bacteria, ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
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Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
*In combination with the multi-care filter, the HEPA filter filters out ultrafine particles >20 nanometers including bacteria, dust, allergens and some viruses. According to publications of World Health Organization, the avian influenza, human influenza viruses and Legionella bacterium are larger than 20 nanometers.
Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked. For Philips air purifier AC4002, AC4004
Filters out germs and mould as well as ultrafine particles >20 nanometers. Prevents bacteria from proliferation. HEPA filter can also filter off those particles left behind by multi-care filter.
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Replacement
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