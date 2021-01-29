Search terms

1

5000 Series

Steam iron

DST5030/20
1 awards
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}

    5000 Series Steam iron

    DST5030/20
    1 awards

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    5000 Series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    5000 Series Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Built to perform, day after day

      SteamGlide Plus soleplate lasts 4 times longer*

      • 2400 W power
      • 45 g/min continuous steam
      • 180 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch resistant soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        320 ml
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Plus
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        180 g
        Continuous steam
        45 g/min
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.255 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7 cm

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.