    The specially designed Philips FC6050 (3.6 V) cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6050 has 3 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning wherever you want. See all benefits

      Easy cleaning anywhere

      Precision nose piece

      • 3.6 V
      Extended nose piece

      Extended nose piece

      The Philips Mini Vac FC6050 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

      The Philips Mini Vac’s 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Brush tool and crevice tool

      Brush tool and crevice tool

      The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Special features
        Charging indication

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        419 x 125 x 190 mm
        Appliances per A-box
        6
        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        402 x 397 x 453 mm

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.3 L
        Filter system
        2-stage

      • Design

        Color
        Spicy orange

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        500 l/min
        Vacuum (max)
        1.7 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        77 dB
        Runtime
        9 minute(s)
        Charging time
        16-18 hour(s)
        Suction power (max)
        7 W
        Battery voltage
        3.6 V

