1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 10.8V battery (Lithium)
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • Crevice and brush tool

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        460 x 160 x 160 mm
        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        508 x 335 x 490 mm
        Weight of product
        0.8 kg
        Appliances per A-box
        6

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5 L
        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        Charging base

      • Design

        Color
        Black/stainless steel/ red accents
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        4.3 kPa
        Input power (max)
        100 W
        Airflow (max)
        950 l/min
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        81 dB
        Runtime
        9 minute(s)
        Charging time
        8 hour(s)
        Battery voltage
        10.8 V
        Suction power (max)
        22 W
        Battery type
        Li-Ion

