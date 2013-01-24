Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Usability
Weight and dimensions
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
CRP427/01
CP0785/01
CP0697/01
CP0543/01