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  • Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6723

    Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    The new SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach. It's equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up, even in the toughest spots - close to walls, furniture and in the corners.

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    SpeedPro Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

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    Fast. Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots

    • 180° suction nozzle
    • 18V, up to 30 min
    • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
    • LEDs in nozzle
    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types

    Two speed settings to suit different floors and dirt types.

    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

    Up to 30 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

    Up to 30 min of cleaning power, with 18V Li-Ion batteries

    High performance 18V lithium ion batteries provide up to 30 minutes in normal mode and 15 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.43 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Star White
      Design features
      2-in-1

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      80 dB
      Battery voltage
      18 V
      Charging time
      5 hour(s)
      Runtime
      30 minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      15 minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      Up to 800 l/min

    • Usability

      Carrying handle
      Top
      Wheel type
      Rubber

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush
      • Wall-mount docking
      Standard nozzle
      180° suction nozzle

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4 L
      Motor filter
      Washable filter*
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    • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.

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