Triathlon

Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

FC6843/01
  • Be prepared Be prepared Be prepared
    If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution! See all benefits

      Be prepared

      Cleans three-in-one: wet, dry and shampoo

      • 1500 W
      • Wet & dry

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Button
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube type
        Chrome tube

      • Filtration

        Capacity for liquids
        9 L
        Dust capacity
        10 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Additional nozzle
        Double injection nozzle, mopper, upholstry nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Blueberry purple

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1300 W
        Vacuum (max)
        24 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79 (dry cleaning) dB
        Input power (max)
        1500 W
        Airflow (max)
        54 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        300 W

