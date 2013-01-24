Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits
Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits
Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: – Cyclonic vacuuming: efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt – Wet mopping: the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively – Drying: the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*
Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibers and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.
AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.
Perfect for all hard floors (suitable for wet mopping): wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl/linoleum, ceramics/tiles, marble/natural stone.
Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, all dirt and allergens are contained in the dirty water tank.
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
CRP252/01
CRP163/01
CRP162/01
CRP161/01
CRP159/01
CRP157/01