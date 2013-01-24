Home
AquaTrio

Vacuum cleaner and Mopping System

FC7070/01
  • Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
    Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits

    Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits

    Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits

    Philips’ new AquaTrio FC7070/01 simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries hard floors, saving you up to 50% time and effort. Fast-rotating micro-fiber brushes thoroughly remove dirt, stains and liquids in one pass, giving you perfect results. See all benefits

      Save 50% effort. Save up to 50% time.*

      • 3-in-1
      • Triple-Acceleration Technology
      • Aqua Cyclone
      • All hard floors
      Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

      Unique Triple-Acceleration Technology for great results

      Triple-Acceleration Technology delivers three simultaneous cleaning actions: – Cyclonic vacuuming: efficiently sucks up dust and loose dirt – Wet mopping: the first fast-rotating brush removes stains and spills effectively – Drying: the second fast-rotating brush absorbs the remaining water, reducing drying time by up to 50%*

      Floor dries up to 50% faster*

      Floor dries up to 50% faster*

      Powerful and gentle micro-fiber brushes deliver 6700 rpm to effectively remove dirt and stains while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices. Brushes clean themselves during use, thanks to the constant clean water applied to them, and to the centrifugal forces which drive the dirt and water picked up from the floors out of the fibers and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio brushes every 6 months.

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      Allergy friendly quality tested by ECARF

      AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.

      Ideal for all hard floors**

      Ideal for all hard floors**

      Perfect for all hard floors (suitable for wet mopping): wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl/linoleum, ceramics/tiles, marble/natural stone.

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks

      Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, all dirt and allergens are contained in the dirty water tank.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Energy efficient
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        305 x 320 x 1150 mm
        Weight with packaging
        10.8 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        790 x 390 x 395 mm
        Weight of product
        7.3 kg

      • Usability

        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.65 L
        Clean water: Refill indicator
        Yes, LED indicator
        Handle for easy lifting
        Yes
        Detergents that can be used
        clear detergent or just water
        Action radius
        8.5 m
        Surface coverage per tank
        more than 60m2
        Cord length
        8 m
        Moves forwards or backwards
        Yes
        Power supply
        Corded
        Dirty water tank capacity (max)
        0.8 L
        Suitable for wood and parquet
        Yes
        Change brush while cleaning
        Not needed
        Filters to clean
        None
        Start up time
        Immediately
        Dirty tank: Full indicator
        Yes. LED indicator

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        Cyclonic. No filter to clean

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Flushing tray
        Nozzle width
        320 mm

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        Max 500 W
        Mechanical power
        6700 rpm
        Cleaning Technology
        Triple-Acceleration Technology
        Mopping element
        2 microfiber rotating brushes

            • * Suitable for wet mopping
            • ** Compared to vacuuming with a 2200 W vacuum cleaner and regular mopping