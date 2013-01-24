Vacuums, mops and dries in one go
AquaTrio Pro simultaneously vacuums, mops and dries, saving up to 50% time and effort*. Powerfull and gentle microfiber brushes to effectively remove dirt & stains. For perfect visible wet cleaning results on all hard floors**. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
- Vacuums: powerful Aqua Cyclone pulls and removes all spills, dirt and dust - Mops: counter-rotating microfiber brushes apply a mist of clean water to efficiently lift dirt and grime. All dirt is dissolved in water and captured in a separate tank. - Dries: brush rotation speed creates airflow that leaves the floor virtually dry
AquaTrio Pro removes up to 99% of all bacteria*** and reduces allergens. Because of the separation of a clean and dirty water tank all dust and allergens will be trapped in the dirty water tank.
AquaTrio Pro gives excellent results using just cold or warm tap water. If required, you can also add detergent of your choice but use always a low-foaming or non-foaming floor cleaning detergent which is suitable for your hard floor.
Powerful micro-fiber brushes rotate at 6700 rpm to effectively remove all spills, dust and dirt while adapting to the different shapes of the floor and even cleaning in crevices.
Separate clean and dirty water tanks ensure that you always mop with clean water, all dirt and allergens are contained in the dirty water tank.
Floor dries up to 50% faster compared to regular mopping.
Perfect for all hard floors (suitable for wet mopping): wood, parquet, laminate, vinyl/linoleum, ceramics/tiles, marble/natural stone.
One full tank containing 700ml cleans more than 60m2 of hard floor; cleaning large areas using only a minimal amount of water.
Highly-efficient power usage saves you up to 50% in energy consumption compared to vacuuming. You also use up to 70% less water compared to wet mopping.
Brushes clean themselves during use.The centrifugal forces spin dirt and water picked up from the floor out of the brushes and into the dirty water tank. For optimal cleaning performance replace the AquaTrio Pro brushes every 6 months (FC8054).
AquaTrio Pro cleans itself. Simply place the appliance on the specially-designed flushing tray, pour a cup of tap water into it, and switch it on for a few seconds.
AquaTrio with water filtration is certified as Allergy friendly by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. Its Aqua Cyclone encapsulates dirt and dust, allergens are captured in water and cannot become airborne again. AquaTrio is removing 99,95% of allergens from cat & dog hairs, dust mites or pollen for an allergy friendly home environment.
A LED indicator shows you when action is needed. It turns green when AquaTrio Pro is on and ready to clean. It turns blue when the watertanks need either to be filled up or emptied. And finally, it turns red when there is something interfering the brushes, so yu can remove the obstacle and keep cleaning easily.
