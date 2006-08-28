Search terms

  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9166/01

    1 awards

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.

    See all benefits

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Similar products

    See all

    The highest suction power ever

    500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

    • ParquetCare
    • RemoteControl
    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

    Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

    This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

    Handy remote control to change the suction power

    Handy remote control to change the suction power

    Handy remote control to change the suction power with your fingertips and without bending.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      500 x 320 x 280 mm
      Weight of product
      6.3 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Translucent smoked black

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      2000 W
      Input power (max)
      2200 W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      78 dB
      Suction power (max)
      500 W
      Vacuum (max)
      34 kPa
      Airflow (max)
      47 l/s

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on handgrip
      Cord length
      9 m
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Rubber
      Clean Comfort cassette
      Yes

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip
      Additional nozzle
      Super Parquet nozzle

    • Filtration

      Dust bag type
      s-bag
      Dust capacity
      4 L
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.