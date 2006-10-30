FC9200/01
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the bagless Marathon vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power, and it`s the quietest bagless available.See all benefits
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Weight and dimensions
Design
Performance
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Filtration
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