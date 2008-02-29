Search terms

  • Professional cleaning Professional cleaning Professional cleaning

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9210/01

    1 awards

    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category.

    See all benefits

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all

    Professional cleaning

    High cleaning power that lasts and lasts

    • 2000W
    • 350W suction power
    • HEPA 13 washable filter
    More cleaning with less effort

    More cleaning with less effort

    10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

    High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

    Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.2 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1800 W
      Input power (max)
      2000 W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      76 dB
      Suction power (max)
      350 W
      Vacuum (max)
      30 kPa
      Airflow (max)
      40 l/s

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Button
      Cord length
      7 m
      Action radius
      10 m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      2 L
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
      HEPA AirSeal
      Yes
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.