FC9210/01
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category.See all benefits
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10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.
Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.
Weight and dimensions
Design
Performance
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Filtration
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