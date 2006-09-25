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  • Performs stronger for longer Performs stronger for longer Performs stronger for longer

    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9226/01

    1 awards

    Performs stronger for longer

    Marathon offers you very high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system.

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    Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Performs stronger for longer

    Self-cleaning filter, no bag required

    • 2000W
    AutoClean filter optimizes suction power

    AutoClean filter optimizes suction power

    After every cleaning job, a simple push of a button will activate a rattle that thoroughly shakes the dust from the filter pleats into the dust bucket. Now the airflow is no longer blocked by the dust in the filter and suction power is almost like new.

    Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

    Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

    The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

    The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      7.5 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Emperor red

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1800 W
      Input power (max)
      2000 W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      78 dB
      Suction power (max)
      400 W
      Vacuum (max)
      33 kPa
      Airflow (max)
      37 l/s

    • Usability

      Cord length
      9 m
      Tube coupling
      Button
      Action radius
      12 m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Tube type
      Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Rubber

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessory storage
      On handgrip
      Additional nozzle
      • Super Parquet nozzle
      • Turbo brush

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.5 L
      Exhaust filter
      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
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