FC9229/01
Performs stronger for longer
Marathon offers you very high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system.See all benefits
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After every cleaning job, a simple push of a button will activate a rattle that thoroughly shakes the dust from the filter pleats into the dust bucket. Now the airflow is no longer blocked by the dust in the filter and suction power is almost like new.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Weight and dimensions
Design
Performance
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Filtration
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