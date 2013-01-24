Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Ironing accessory

GC010
  • Instant safety Instant safety Instant safety
    -{discount-value}

    Ironing accessory

    GC010

    Instant safety

    Store your iron immediately and safely directly after use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ironing accessory

    Instant safety

    Store your iron immediately and safely directly after use.

    Instant safety

    Store your iron immediately and safely directly after use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Ironing accessory

    Instant safety

    Store your iron immediately and safely directly after use.

    Similar products

    See all

      Instant safety

      Heat resistant iron cover

      Directly store your iron after use

      With this heat resistant iron cover, you can store the iron immediately after use even though the soleplate is still hot.

      Easily and safely

      The heat resistant iron cover is easy to fix on the soleplate for safe storage of the iron right after use.

      One size fits all

      The heat resistant iron cover can easily be used on any soleplate.

      Washable in machine at 40°C

      The heat resistant iron cover can be washed in machine at 40°C if needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Safety

        Cool down time
        0 minute(s)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.