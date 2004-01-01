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    Ironing accessory

    GC010

    Instant safety

    Store your iron immediately and safely directly after use.

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    Ironing accessory

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    Instant safety

    Heat resistant iron cover

    Directly store your iron after use

    With this heat resistant iron cover, you can store the iron immediately after use even though the soleplate is still hot.

    Easily and safely

    The heat resistant iron cover is easy to fix on the soleplate for safe storage of the iron right after use.

    One size fits all

    The heat resistant iron cover can easily be used on any soleplate.

    Washable in machine at 40°C

    The heat resistant iron cover can be washed in machine at 40°C if needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Safety

      Cool down time
      0 minute(s)
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