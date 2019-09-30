EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, ceramic soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics and scratch resitance, Calc Clean function for durable performance.
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Integrated water spray evenly moistens the fabric
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
100 g** steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily
Steam boost up to 100g** for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Ceramic soleplate for easy gliding and scratch resistance
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min** for good crease removal
Continuous steam up to 25g/min** for good crease removal.
Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance
This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output
Power up to 1700 W enabling constant high steam output.
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