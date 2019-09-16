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  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC368/18

    Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

    Easier steaming with SmartFlow heated plate. Use vertically or horizontally on difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh clothing - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight & compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!

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    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

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    Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

    Use vertically or horizontally for better results

    • 1300W, up to 24g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • Fabric shaver included
    • Heat-resistant storage box
    Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

    Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

    An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

    No ironing board needed

    No ironing board needed

    Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle-free.

    Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

    Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

    The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.

    3m cord for longer reach

    3m cord for longer reach

    for longer reach

    SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

    SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

    Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.

    Vertical & horizontal steaming for more convenience

    Vertical & horizontal steaming for more convenience

    Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult to iron areas like cuffs and collars. In either position powerful continuous steam provides great results.

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    Premium heat-resistant box for easy storage

    Comes in a premium heat-resistant box for you to store your steamer quickly and safely.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      70 ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      3 m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1300 W
      Continuous steam
      Up to 24 g/min
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Ready to use
      <1 minute(s)

    • Storage

      Storage solution
      Heat resistant box

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      18 x 7.9 x 11.3 cm cm

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
    • Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.

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