GC3803/37
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing.See all benefits
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With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
The Philips delicate fabric protector will ensure that you can thoroughly iron even your most delicate garments. It helps avoid damage caused by heat and shiny patches caused by ironing in high temperatures, while it allows full steam output for excellent ironing results.
Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
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