Search terms

  • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    GC3803/37

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide soleplate delivers the great gliding to speed up your ironing.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Azur Performer Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all

    Faster, Easier and Smarter

    With our innovative steam and temperature control

    • Steam 40g/min
    • 140g steam boost
    • SteamGlide
    • 2400 Watts
    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    With click-on Philips delicate fabric protector

    With click-on Philips delicate fabric protector

    The Philips delicate fabric protector will ensure that you can thoroughly iron even your most delicate garments. It helps avoid damage caused by heat and shiny patches caused by ironing in high temperatures, while it allows full steam output for excellent ironing results.

    Steam boost up to 140g

    Steam boost up to 140g

    Steam boost up to 140g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300 ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2 m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Sideways opening door
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2400 W
      Steam boost
      140 g
      Continuous steam
      40 g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.