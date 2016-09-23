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  • Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

    GC4506/20

    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The Built-In calc container for effective calc removal for long lasting steam performance, Auto steam control and SteamGlide soleplate .

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    Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

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    Faster*, Easier and Smarter

    More effective calc clean with calc container

    • Steam 45g/min;170g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

    Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

    The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    SteamGlide soleplate for smooth and easy gliding

    The SteamGlide soleplate on the Azur Performer steam iron gives an experience of premium gliding, great scratch ressistance and is easy to clean.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    2400W for quick iron heat up

    With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

    Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

    Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

    Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    Self-Clean for effective calc removal

    In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

    Steam boost up to 170g

    Steam boost up to 170g

    Steam boost up to 170g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      300 ml
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2 m
      Sideways opening door
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      45 g/min
      Soleplate
      SteamGlide Plus
      Power
      2400 W
      Steam boost
      170 g

    • Fast crease removal

      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      • Built-in calc container
      • Self clean

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      34,1*30*36 cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      16*32,6*14 cm
      Total weight with packaging
      1,52 kg
      Weight of iron + base
      1,75 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

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