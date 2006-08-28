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    Pressurized ironing system

    GC6360

    1 awards

    Simple, fast and effective

    The 6360 is created to reduce the ironing time. A shot of steam up to 110 g/min and a steam pressure up to 4 bar that penetrates deep into the fibres delivers an exceptionally fast and professional result even on difficult fabrics.

    Pressurized ironing system

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    Simple, fast and effective

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

    The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

    Continuous steam up to 95 g/min

    Continuous steam up to 95 g/min

    The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

    This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

    Variable steam settings to suit every garment

    Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Control
      Temperature ready light
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      6,06
      Product dimensions
      276 x 332 x 412
      Weight carry case
      0.71

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240
      Boiler wattage
      1250
      Iron wattage
      800
      Start-up time
      8

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1,9 m
      Additional comfort
      Steam trigger lock
      Anti-scale management
      Easy Rinse
      Hose length
      1.7 m
      Safe in use
      Overheat safety stop
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Crease removal

      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern
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