GC6360
Simple, fast and effective
The 6360 is created to reduce the ironing time. A shot of steam up to 110 g/min and a steam pressure up to 4 bar that penetrates deep into the fibres delivers an exceptionally fast and professional result even on difficult fabrics.
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Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.
Easy to use
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
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