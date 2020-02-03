Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost
Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.
Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage
The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.
Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.
Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended
The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Large tank for long use
A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
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