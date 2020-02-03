Search terms

FastCare Compact

Steam generator iron

GC6722/20
1 awards
    Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron, with an easy-to-refill water tank and quick heat-up. Compact and lightweight for easy storage. See all benefits

      Iron faster with 2x more steam*

      • Max 5.2 bar pump pressure
      • Up to 300 g steam boost
      • 1.5 L fixed water tank
      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

      Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

      Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

      The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It’s non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

      Large tank for long use

      Large tank for long use

      A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you more than 1 hour of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        1500 ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        3 stars
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.65 m
        Hose length
        1.6 m
        Ready to use
        • Light indicator
        • Sound indicator
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        3 stars

      • Technology

        ProVelocity steam engine
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Calc clean container
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        Max 5.2 bar pump
        Power
        2400 W
        Steam boost
        Up to 300 g
        Continuous steam
        Up to 120 g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Ready to use
        2 minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Smart Calc Clean
        Descaling reminder
        • Light
        • Sound
        • no cartridges needed, no extra

      • Storage

        Cord storage
        Cord storage compartment
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        25 x 27 x 40 cm
        Weight of iron
        1.25 kg
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        21 x 23 x 35.4 cm
        Total weight with packaging
        4.1 kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.9 kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          • Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

