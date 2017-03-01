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  • Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam* Iron faster with 2x more steam*
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    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC7833/80

    1 awards

    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Powerful, continuous steam makes fast work of all your ironing - without any need to adjust temperature thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy use and storage.

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    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

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    Iron faster with 2x more steam*

    Our most compact steam generator

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 350 g steam boost
    • 1.5 L water tank capacity
    • Carry lock
    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

    Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

    Safe on all ironable garments, no-burns guaranteed

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    Large tank for long use

    Large tank for long use

    A 1.5-liter transparent tank gives you 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily under the tap through the large filling door.

    Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

    Calc-clean container included - no catridges, no extra cost

    Our built in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean reminds you when you need to descale. It includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and no additional costs.

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

    SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

    Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

    The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Independently tested and approved

    The Woolmark Gold seal of approval ensures a product is safe to use on any and every wool fabric. Our steam irons with OptimalTEMP technology are the first and only irons, from any brand, to earn this level of certification.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1500 ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5 stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      180 degree cord freedom
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8 m
      Hose length
      1.6 m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4 stars

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes
      Smart Control Processor
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Calc clean container
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      max 6 bar pump
      Power
      2400 W
      Steam boost
      Up to 350 g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120 g/min
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Ready to use
      2 minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Sound
      • no cartridges needed, no extra

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Cord storage
      Velcro fix
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      23 x 27.5 x 39.3 cm
      Weight of iron
      1.2 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      19.3x22.3x37.3 cm
      Total weight with packaging
      3.85 kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.95 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Energy saving*
      30 %
      Recycled plastic used
      30 %
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to Turbo mode based on IEC 60311
    • Compared to Philips steam iron Azur Performer

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