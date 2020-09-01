8000 Series Handheld Steamer
Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday
The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed.
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8000 Series Handheld Steamer
Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday No ironing board needed! Press-Steam laying or hanging Steam up to 32g/min De-Calc Technology No Burns guaranteed 32g/min powerful steam for quick results
Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.
Ready to use in 60 seconds
Ready to use in just 60 seconds.
Heated plate for quick results
Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.
Steam hanging your clothes or press-steam them laying
Steam hanging clothes or press-steam them laying flat with our heated plate. No ironing board needed!
Unique De-Calc Technology
Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.
230ml Water tank
12 minutes of non-stop steaming! The 230ml water tank enables you to steam up to 5 garments or two outfits without refill. More than enough for quick touch ups before leaving the house.
Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*
Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills up to 99.9% of the bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.
No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology
No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology. The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Easy to use
Water tank capacity
230 ml Refill any time during use
Yes Drip Stop
Yes Power cord length
2.5-3 m Ready to use
Light indicator Silicone steam hose
Yes Save on all fabrics
Even delicates like silk
Technology
OptimalTEMP technology
Yes For all ironable fabrics
Yes No burns
Yes
Accessories included
Brush
Yes
Fast crease removal
2-in-1 function
Yes Power
1600 W Voltage
220 V Vertical steam
Yes Ready to use
1 minute(s) Variable steam
2 levels Steam-on-demand
Yes
Scale management
Descaling and cleaning
De-Calc Technology
Guarantee
2 year worldwide guarantee
Yes
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Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231. *Woman cotton t-shirt and knee-length skirt tested by Philips Lab at steam rate at max
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