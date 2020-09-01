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  • Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

    8000 Series Handheld Steamer

    GC801/10

    Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

    The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed.

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    8000 Series Handheld Steamer

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    Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday

    No ironing board needed!

    • Press-Steam laying or hanging
    • Steam up to 32g/min
    • De-Calc Technology
    • No Burns guaranteed
    32g/min powerful steam for quick results

    32g/min powerful steam for quick results

    Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.

    Ready to use in 60 seconds

    Ready to use in 60 seconds

    Ready to use in just 60 seconds.

    Heated plate for quick results

    Heated plate for quick results

    Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.

    Steam hanging your clothes or press-steam them laying

    Steam hanging your clothes or press-steam them laying

    Steam hanging clothes or press-steam them laying flat with our heated plate. No ironing board needed!

    Unique De-Calc Technology

    Unique De-Calc Technology

    Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.

    230ml Water tank

    230ml Water tank

    12 minutes of non-stop steaming! The 230ml water tank enables you to steam up to 5 garments or two outfits without refill. More than enough for quick touch ups before leaving the house.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills up to 99.9% of the bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

    No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology

    No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology

    No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology. The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      230 ml
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Drip Stop
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5-3 m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Save on all fabrics
      Even delicates like silk

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      2-in-1 function
      Yes
      Power
      1600 W
      Voltage
      220 V
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Ready to use
      1 minute(s)
      Variable steam
      2 levels
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      De-Calc Technology

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • Tested 1 minute stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.
    • *Woman cotton t-shirt and knee-length skirt tested by Philips Lab at steam rate at max

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