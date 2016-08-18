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    PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

    GC8735/80

    1 awards

    Ultra-fast ironing

    Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily.

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    PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

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    Ultra-fast ironing

    with powerful continuous steam

    • Max 6.5 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 420g steam boost
    • 1.8 L water tank capacity
    • with detachable water tank
    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

    Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

    The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.

    Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

    Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

    With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

    Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

    Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

    Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

    Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a powerful steam generator iron that is much lighter than traditional models. This means it's more stable positioned on your ironing board and carrying it around is made much easier.

    SoftGrip comfortable handle with ergonomic shape

    SoftGrip comfortable handle with ergonomic shape

    The ergonomically shaped SoftGrip handle ensures using your steam generator is much more comfortable. The top of the handle is finished with a super-soft material with a unique pattern that enhances the gripping experience. These features make holding your iron far more pleasant throughout the duration of your ironing session.

    Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

    Integrated easy clean system for long-lasting performance

    Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.

    Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

    Philips best gliding with increased scratch resistance

    The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick is based on the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.

    Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

    Automatic switch off for safety and energy saving

    The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy with ECO mode

    ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

    Safe and secure carry lock

    Safe and secure carry lock

    Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

    Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

    Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

    Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator iron is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5 stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Plus
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8 m
      Hose length
      1.6 m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      • Light indicator
      • Sound indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      4 stars

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      ProVelocity steam engine
      Yes
      Smart Control Processor
      Yes
      Quiet pump
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 6.5 bar pump
      Power
      2600 W
      Steam boost
      Up to 420 g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120 g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Ready to use
      2 minute(s)
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Smart Calc Clean
      Descaling reminder
      • Light
      • Sound
      • Yes

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Cord storage
      • Velcro fix
      • Yes
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      24.6 x 33.5 x 44.9 cm
      Weight of iron
      1.22 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      22 x 24 x 37 cm
      Weight of iron + base
      3.2 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Energy saving*
      40 %
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • up to 40% energy savings based on IEC 603311, eco mode compared to turbo mode

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