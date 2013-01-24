Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily. See all benefits
Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily. See all benefits
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 L capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top-up the tank.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a powerful steam generator iron that is much lighter than traditional models. This means it's more stable positioned on your ironing board and carrying it around is made much easier.
The ergonomically shaped SoftGrip handle ensures using your steam generator is much more comfortable. The top of the handle is finished with a super-soft material with a unique pattern that enhances the gripping experience. These features make holding your iron far more pleasant throughout the duration of your ironing session.
Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected, your steam generator will beep once it's done and ready to use again.
The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick is based on the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.
The safety auto off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you safety peace of mind.
ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.
Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.
Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator iron is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base.
Size and weight
Easy to use
Green efficiency
Storage
Guarantee
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Technology
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC026/30
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.