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    PerfectCare Expert Plus Steam generator iron

    GC8962/40

    1 awards

    Incredibly light and powerful

    PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments.

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    PerfectCare Expert Plus Steam generator iron

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    Incredibly light and powerful

    for speed and comfort

    • Max 7.5 bar pressure
    • Up to 520g steam boost
    • 1.8L detachable watertank
    • Ultra-light iron
    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

    Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

    No burns – guaranteed

    No burns – guaranteed

    Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

    Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

    Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

    Ultra-light weight and comfortable iron to handle

    The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

    Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

    Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

    Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime, and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

    Powerful yet silent steam

    Powerful yet silent steam

    Silencing filters minimize steam noise so our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

    Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    Large 1.8L detachable water tank for easy refilling

    1.8-liter transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Carry lock for safe and easy transport

    Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut off when iron is left unattended

    The automatic shut off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy with ECO mode

    Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

    SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

    Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1800 ml
      Soleplate gliding performance
      5 stars
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Advanced
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Low water alert
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.65 m
      Hose length
      1.7 m
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Ready to use
      Light indicator
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      5 stars

    • Technology

      OptimalTEMP technology
      Yes
      Cyclonic steam chamber
      Yes
      For all ironable fabrics
      Yes
      No burns
      Yes
      No temperature settings needed
      Yes
      Silent steam Technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      Max 7.5 bar
      Power
      Max 2100 W
      Steam boost
      Up to 520 g
      Continuous steam
      Up to 120 g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V
      Ready to use
      2 minute(s)
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy De-calc
      Descaling reminder
      Light

    • Storage

      Carry lock
      For transportation and safety
      Hose storage
      Hose storage compartment

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      31 x 31 x 47 cm
      Weight of iron
      0.8 kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      23.9 x 26.9 x 42.6 cm
      Total weight with packaging
      5.5 kg
      Weight of iron + base
      4 kg

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Energy saving*
      45 %
      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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    Awards

    • Up to 30% energy saving with ECO mode compared to default mode based on IEC 60311

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