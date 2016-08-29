Search terms

Viva Collection

Toaster

HD2635/90
1 awards
  • Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice
    10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result. See all benefits

      Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

      Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin

      • Extra wide 2 slots toaster
      • Built in bun warmer
      • Black
      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

      The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

      The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

      Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

      Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat, defrost in one go

      Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

      Stop button to stop toasting at any time

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

      Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

      Adjustable 7 levels of browning control

      Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.

      Crouton rack for toasting croutons easily

      With the crouton rack, you can have nicely toasted croutons within minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        300x172x201 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        334x200x221 mm
        Weight of product
        1.57 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.04 kg
        Slot size (LxWxH)
        138x33x125 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal & Plastic
        Color(s)
        Black

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        7
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

