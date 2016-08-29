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  • Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    Viva Collection Toaster

    HD2635/90

    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result.

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    Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice

    Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin

    • Extra wide 2 slots toaster
    • Built in bun warmer
    • Black
    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.

    The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Stop button to stop toasting at any time

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Adjustable 7 levels of browning control

    Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Crouton rack for toasting croutons easily

    With the crouton rack, you can have nicely toasted croutons within minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      300x172x201 mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      334x200x221 mm
      Weight of product
      1.57 kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      2.04 kg
      Slot size (LxWxH)
      138x33x125 mm

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal & Plastic
      Color(s)
      Black

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      7
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • Non-slip feet

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
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    Awards

    • 10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)

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