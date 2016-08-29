Viva Collection Toaster
Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice
10% Wider slots size* together with the self centering racks, regardless thin slices or thick hand cut slices, always hold and lock each slice perfectly centered for even browning result.
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Great Crispy toast no matter hand cut or pre-slice Extra wide slots catering easily thick or thin Extra wide 2 slots toaster Built in bun warmer Black Extra wide slot fits thick or thin, fresh or frozen slices.
The self centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness.
High lift to safely take out smaller pieces
The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely
Built in bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns
Built in bun rack to warm pastries, rolls or buns easily.
Reheat, defrost in one go
Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen toast/bread in one go
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time
Stop button to stop toasting at any time
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.
Extra auto shut-off protection
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.
Adjustable 7 levels of browning control
Adjust the heat level to your perference and get your toast the way you want it.
Crouton rack for toasting croutons easily
With the crouton rack, you can have nicely toasted croutons within minutes.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
China
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
300x172x201 mm Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
334x200x221 mm Weight of product
1.57 kg Weight incl. packaging
2.04 kg Slot size (LxWxH)
138x33x125 mm
Technical specifications
Cord length
0.85 m Voltage
220-240 V Frequency
50-60 Hz
Design and finishing
Material of main body
Metal & Plastic Color(s)
Black
General specifications
Number of browning levels
7 Product features
Adjustable browning
Automatic shut-off
Cancel button
Cord storage
Defrost function
High lift function
Non-slip feet
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
User manual
100% recycled paper
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10% wider slot is comparing to the predecessor (HD2630)
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