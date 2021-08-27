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  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better

    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Toaster

    HD2640

    Breakfast just got better

    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future

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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Toaster

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Toaster

    • 100% Bio-based plastics**
    • 8 browning settings
    • 2 slot compact design
    • Silk white matt finish
    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

    2 slot compact toaster with 830W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.

    8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

    8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

    Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so your toast is always just how you like it.

    Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

    Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

    Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favorite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.

    Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

    Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

    The self-centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.

    Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

    Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

    With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.

    Cancel button for instant shut-off

    Cancel button for instant shut-off

    The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free, with secured sealing technology to enable leak-free usage.

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 14%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

    Pure and simple design

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes removable dust cover in a stylish wood pattern to keep your toaster free from debris when not in use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      162x285x199 mm
      Weight of product
      1.23 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      830 W
      Cord length
      0.85 m

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      100% Bio-based plastic
      Color(s)
      Silk white matt

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 2 slot 830W compact toaster
      • 8 browning settings
      • Integrated bun rack
      • Self-centering feature
      • Defrost and reheat mode
      • Cancel button
      • Removable crumb tray
      • Sustainable design
      • Safe and sustainable
      • Modern & Minimalistic
      • Pure & Simple

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Packaging
      <gt/> 90% recycled materials
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    • Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • * PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass-balance basis.

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