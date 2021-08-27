Breakfast just got better
Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future See all benefits
2 slot compact toaster with 830W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.
Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so your toast is always just how you like it.
Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favorite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.
The self-centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.
With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.
The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.
Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.
Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free, with secured sealing technology to enable leak-free usage.
Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 14%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes removable dust cover in a stylish wood pattern to keep your toaster free from debris when not in use.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
General specifications
Service
