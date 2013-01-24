Home
Daily Collection

Jar Rice Cooker

HD3115/65
    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 24 hours.

      Great tasting rice, for all the family

      Long lasting 5-layer non-stick inner pot

      • 5 layers inner pot
      • Big capacity of 1.8L
      • 5hr keep warm
      • 2 years warranty

      Smart heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain.

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 5 hours

      Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 5 hours.

      Extra large 1.8L capacity serves up to 12 people

      Extra large 1.8L capacity, ideal to serve up to 12 people.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Type of lid
        Fixed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula

      • Design

        Color
        • Grey
        • White

