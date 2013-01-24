Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Rice cooker

HD3132/68
1 Awards
  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly Cooks every grain of rice perfectly Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Rice cooker

    HD3132/68
    1 Awards

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits

    Viva Collection Rice cooker

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits

    Viva Collection Rice cooker

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

      With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ Pot

      • ProCeramic Pot with big handle
      • Smart 3D heating
      • 48hr keep warm
      • Big capacity of 2L
      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

      Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

      Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

      Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning. The inner lid also encompasses a unique design that can efficiently remove foam and prevent overflow during cooking

      State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

      State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

      ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)

      Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

      Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

      Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

      High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

      High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220 V
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.