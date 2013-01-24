Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ pot is 5x harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning. The inner lid also encompasses a unique design that can efficiently remove foam and prevent overflow during cooking
ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people
Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
