HD3138/35
Cooks every grain of rice perfectly
Philips state of the art 5-layer Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 24 hours.See all benefits
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Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance
5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
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