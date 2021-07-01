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  • Cooks every grain of rice perfectly Cooks every grain of rice perfectly Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    5000 Series Rice Cooker

    HD3138/35

    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    Philips state of the art 5-layer Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 24 hours.

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    5000 Series Rice Cooker

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    Cooks every grain of rice perfectly

    With the ultimate, lasting Bakuhanseki coating pot

    • Bakuhanseki coating inner pot
    • Smart 3D heating
    • Automatic keep warm
    • Big capacity of 2L
    • Metal housing
    Durable bakuhanseki coating

    Durable bakuhanseki coating

    Bakuhanseki coating is up to 6 times more durable than non-stick coating on conventional rice cooker.

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity

    Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people.

    Automatic keep warm function

    Automatic keep warm function

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 24 hours.

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel body

    Stainless steel body

    Durable stainless steel body for long lasting performance

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Inner pot with cool-touch handles for easy access

    Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0M m
      Voltage
      220 V
      Power
      650 W
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Capacity jar
      2.0L L

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • General specifications

      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Easy-to-read water level indicator
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Stainless steel

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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