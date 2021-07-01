3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki pot Smart 3D heating Bakuhanseki coating Multifunction 10 menus 1.8L 10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook
10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.
State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder
Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bukuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.
Smart 3D heating
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
5 layers for better heat conductivity
5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning
Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Country of origin
Made in
China
Technical specifications
Voltage
220 V Capacity
1.8 L Wattage
400 W
General specifications
Automatic keep-warm function
Yes Multi-menu selections*
Yes Detachable and washable inner lid
Yes Cooks a variety of rice*
Yes Quick cook for plain rice
Yes
Design
Color
White and grey
Accessories
Plastic steam tray
Yes Measuring cup
Yes Rice scoop
Yes
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.