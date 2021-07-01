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  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4515/30

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.

    See all benefits

    3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker

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    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki pot

    • Smart 3D heating
    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • Multifunction
    • 10 menus
    • 1.8L
    10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bukuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.

    Smart 3D heating

    Smart 3D heating

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 V
      Capacity
      1.8 L
      Wattage
      400 W

    • General specifications

      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Multi-menu selections*
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes
      Cooks a variety of rice*
      Yes
      Quick cook for plain rice
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White and grey

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
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