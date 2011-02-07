For the maintenance of your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the maintenance of your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
For the maintenance of your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For the maintenance of your espresso machine
With the Philips lubricating grease in this tube you can keep the brew group of your espresso machine in perfect condition. The grease is absolutely consumer safe. See all benefits
EP1200/00R1
EP1220/00R1
EP2224/10R1
EP2232/40R1
EP3241/50R1
EP3243/50R1
EP3243/70R1
EP3551/00R1
EP4050/10R1
EP5310/10R1
EP5345/10R1
HD8645/57
HD8769/01
HD8769/01R1
HD8829/11R1
HD8911/01
HD8911/01R1
HD8911/47
HD8915/09R1
HD8916/01
HD8917/47
HD8975/01R1
SM5478/10R1
SM5479/10R1
SM7480/00R1
SM7580/00
SM7580/00R1
SM7581/00
SM7581/00R1
SM7583/00
SM7680/00
SM7680/00R1
SM7683/00
SM7683/00R1
SM7683/07
SM7684/00
SM7684/00R1
SM7685/00
SM7685/00R1
SM7685/07
SM7686/00
SM7686/00R1
SM7785/00
SM7786/00
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.