Water tank

HD5093
    This water container fits Saeco, Saeco and Gaggia Accademia espresso machines. Due to its handle it is easily detachable for a refill and for cleaning it. See all benefits

    Water tank

    Water tank

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Xelsis, Accademia

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8953/01
      • HD8953/09
      • HD8953/11
      • HD8953/19
      • HD8953/21
      • HD8954/01
      • HD8954/09
      • HD9712/01
      • HD9712/11

