Eco Conscious Edition

5000 Series Coffee Maker

HD5120
1 awards
    Breakfast just got better

    Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future. See all benefits

      Breakfast just got better

      With the Philips Eco Conscious Coffee Maker

      • 100% Bio-based plastics**
      • 1.2 L / 10 large cup capacity
      • Automatic shut off
      • Silk white matt finish
      Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

      Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

      The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Up to 15 cups of coffee

      Up to 15 cups of coffee

      This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

      Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

      Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

      The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

      Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

      Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

      Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee you need.

      Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

      Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

      Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

      Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

      Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

      100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food.

      Modern and minimalistic style

      Modern and minimalistic style

      Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

      Pure and simple design

      Pure and simple design

      Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        100% Bio-based plastic
        Color
        Silk white matt

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        1000 W

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Enjoy great taste and aroma
        • Large capacity appliance
        • Including drip stop
        • Automatic shut off feature
        • External water level indicator
        • Sustainable design
        • Safe and sustainable
        • Modern & Minimalistic
        • Pure & Simple

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        340 x 170 x 350 mm
        Weight of product
        1999.4 g

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
          • *PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass-balance basis.

