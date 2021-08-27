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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Coffee Maker

    HD5120

    1 awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Enjoy your coffee's great taste and aroma every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics** and energy-efficient features for a small step to a greener future.

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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Coffee Maker

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Coffee Maker

    • 100% Bio-based plastics**
    • 1.2 L / 10 large cup capacity
    • Automatic shut off
    • Silk white matt finish
    Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

    Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

    The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

    Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee you need.

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics** to reduce its CO2 footprint by 24%*. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    100% Bio-based plastics** are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

    Pure and simple design

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000 W
      Cord length
      0.8 m

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Enjoy great taste and aroma
      • Large capacity appliance
      • Including drip stop
      • Automatic shut off feature
      • External water level indicator
      • Sustainable design
      • Safe and sustainable
      • Modern & Minimalistic
      • Pure & Simple

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      340 x 170 x 350 mm
      Weight of product
      1999.4 g

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      100% Bio-based plastic
      Color
      Silk white matt
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    Awards

    • Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • *PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass-balance basis.

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