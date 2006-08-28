Search terms

  • Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Fryer

    HD6150

    1 awards

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.

    See all benefits

    Fryer

    Similar products

    See all

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Compact in size, big in performance

    • 800g
    • removable bowl
    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

    The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      235x230x325 mm
      Weight appliance
      3.8 kg

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Power
      1600 W
      Cord length
      1.2 m
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Capacity
      800 g
      Oil content
      1.5 L

    • Design and finishing

      Materials
      Plastic (PP)
      Color(s)
      White with cornhusk yellow accents

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Handgrips
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Automatic lid release
      Yes
      Viewing window
      Yes
      Detachable, hinged lid
      Yes
      Collapsible frying basket
      Yes
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.