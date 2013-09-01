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    Daily Collection Contact grill

    HD6305/21

    Discover fuller Flavours

    This healthy grill has high temperature grill plates to seal in the juicy flavour. These grill plates heat up fast and keep a constant heat for results you can trust. Use it in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles.

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    Daily Collection Contact grill

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    Discover fuller Flavours

    2 position-grilling styles in a compact design

    • 2000 W
    • Ribbed plate
    • 2 grill positions, high temp.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Power
      2000 W

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Grease tray storage
      Yes
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
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